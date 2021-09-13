Philander appointed Bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

Share this article

















Former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander and former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden and have been appointed bowling and batting coaching consultants for Pakistan men’s national cricket team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board’s 36th Chairman Mr. Ramiz Raja announced on Monday.

“The national side has the potential to win the World Cup and we need to back the side selected for the global event,” he said while addressing media at the National High-Performance Centre following his unopposed and unanimous election as PCB’s Chairman.

“We need to fine-tune our plans. Pakistan cricket’s DNA consists fearlessness, and we need to define a proper model and provide clarity to achieve desired results.”

Photo courtesy ICC-Cricket