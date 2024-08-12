Philippi SAPS set to unveil revamped support room amidst GBV surge

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The soon-to-be-relaunched victim support room at Philippi East police station is set to offer enhanced comfort and support to crime victims and the broader community.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, community activist Yaseen Johaar emphasized the significance of the victim support room’s upgrade, especially in light of the recent surge in sexual assault cases within the precinct.

He also highlighted the urgent need for such facilities, particularly considering the alarming rate of gender-based violence (GBV) in the area.

“This launch comes at a critical time, as there has been an increase of more than 60% in sexual assault cases in the Hanover Park, Philippi, and Schaapkraal areas.”

Johaar noted that many GBV cases remain unreported, overshadowed by the rampant gang violence in the community.

“Due to the gang violence in our society, the issues of gender-based violence are often overshadowed. In fact, GBV, sexual assault, and domestic violence are even more prevalent,” he stated.

“GBV is rampant within a precinct filled with crime, poverty, and inequality. We also know that the majority of cases aren’t even reported,” Johaar explained. He highlighted that while the victim-friendly room is essential for GBV cases, it will also serve as a safe haven for all victims of crime.

Johaar stressed the importance of creating environments where victims feel secure and supported in sharing their stories.

“The issue of GBV in the country is horrendous, and I think having these spaces is a step in the right direction. At least we can say there is a space where they can be safe, comfortable, and have access to certain resources,” he said.

The official re-launch, scheduled for Wednesday, 14 August, comes at a crucial time as the nation observes Women’s Month and reflects on the ongoing struggles surrounding women’s rights.

