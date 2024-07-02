Philisa Abafazi Bethu celebrates Mandela Day by supporting senior citizens

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Mandela Day, observed annually on 18 July, is a significant occasion not only in South Africa but around the world. It commemorates Nelson Mandela’s birth and honours his legacy of peace, reconciliation, and service to humanity.

On this day, individuals, communities, and organizations are encouraged to dedicate 67 minutes to community service, reflecting the 67 years Mandela spent fighting for social justice.

The 67 minutes initiative embodies his belief that each person has the power to make an impact and contribute to the greater good.

This year, Philisa Abafazi Bethu Family Centre based on Steenberg aims to mark the day by dedicating their 67 minutes to assisting senior citizens in the community.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Lucinda Evans, Founder of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, shared some of the organisations plans for Mandela Day.

“This year, Mandela Day for us is dedicated to the senior citizens of our community. Our aim is to cook for 1,000 seniors, who are residents in Mandolin Place, Ages Facility, Village Care Centre, and Douglas Murray. We will also be distributing food from our center,” said Evans.

In addition to providing meals, the organization is raising funds and accepting donations for 670 balls of wool and 670 blankets.

“I started a knitting and crochet club, and we’ve even started teaching our senior dads and men to knit.” Evans explained.

“The saddest thing for me is seeing seniors queuing early in the lines for their grants. We want to raise funds for blankets and, during the August pay cycle, hand them out to the elderly standing in line for their pension.”

Evans called for donations and volunteers to support their initiatives.

“We have already raised some funds for vegetables, but we still need funds for chicken. Our aim is to make chicken potjie kos, with seniors also participating in the cooking. By around 12pm, we plan to distribute the meals,” said Evans.

“If there are any volunteers who want to come out and assist, you are welcome to support us. The initiative for the wool and blankets will run throughout the year.”

Evans also emphasized the importance of giving back to seniors, many of whom face neglect and abuse.

“Many of the seniors are either abused or abandoned. It is very rewarding to give back to those who have paved the way for all of us.”

For more information, contact Lucinda at 081 746 9889.

Philisa Abafazi Bethu is located between 55 and 57 Strauss Avenue in Steenberg, just behind the Steenberg police station.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm