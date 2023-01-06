Phillipi community face yet another tragedy as fire rips through informal settlement

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Not even a week after a fire ripped through the Phola Park Informal settlement in Phillipi, killing a woman and leaving hundreds displaced, residents have had to brace themselves for yet another tragedy after over 100 informal dwellings were destroyed in a blaze shortly after 14h00 on Thursday afternoon.

Community member residing in the informal settlement, Samkelo Sokweni, 40, said they were alerted to the blaze minutes after the fire started.

“It all happened so quickly; I grabbed my official documents and then I ran out of my dwelling. I didn’t have much time to grab anything else. I needed to save myself,” explained an emotional Sokweni.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that their department was alerted of structures alight next to the Golden Arrow Depot in Phillipi at 14h15. He said several crews were on scene with eight firefighting appliances. The team managed to contain the fire after 16h00. The blaze was extinguished at 18h00.

“No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage,” added Carelse; however, community members claim the inferno was linked to loadshedding.

Humanitarian agency, Gift of the Givers (GOTG) are attending to the scene to ensure those affected are assisted with the necessary aid.

“We received a call from concerned residents who requested our assistance immediately. The fierce winds fanned the flames which led to even more distress,” added Spokesperson for GOTG Ali Sablay.

Sablay said GOTG members are on site to determine how many children have been affected, and how many of those are learners in need of stationery supplies ahead of the 2023 academic year, set to start on the 18th of January.

“Our teams continue assessments on the ground, but I can say it is complete carnage and people are in despair,” ended Sablay.

