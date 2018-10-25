Pick n Pay committed to assist fire victims

Pick n Pay has committed itself to helping thousands of victims who were affected by the Khayelitsha fire.

In-store and online drop- off points has been made available for those who would like to assist by donating food, water blankets, stationery and anything else they wish to donate.

Director of transformation at Pick n Pay, Suzanne Ackerman- Berman, said her team are excited to assist the victims as some of their staff members were amongst the people affected by the devasting fire.

“We are focusing on the children: our team has gone out to the schools to find out the sizes. We are going to supply them (the learners affected) with school shoes, uniforms and other necessities needed,” she said,

For more information contact freshfeed-back@pnp.co.za

Share this article











Comments

comments