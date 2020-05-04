Pick n Pay extends shopping times for pensioners and Sassa grant beneficiaries

Share this article

















An hour of shopping dedicated to pensioners will be moved this week to accommodate Sassa payouts, retailer Pick n Pay has announced.

The pensioners’ shopping hour – a dedicated time for elderly customers to have exclusive use of the store to shop for their groceries and essentials – will move from Wednesdays, and will now take place on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Stores will open an hour earlier – between 07:00 and 08:00 – exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years, and for pension and Sassa disabled grant beneficiaries, before opening to all customers at 08:00.

From Wednesday to Friday, all stores will open early at 07:00 to help accommodate Sassa social grants.

The weekly pensioners’ shopping hour will resume on Wednesdays from 13 May.

The move comes as “many shoppers prepare to do their grocery shopping”, and would ensure safe shopping and that shelves remain stocked, explained the retailer’s marketing executive, John Bradshaw.

“We are opening early to help our customers get their grants in a less crowded environment. All stores will be well stocked and prepared for the week so that customers can get the groceries they want during one shop,” he said.

Staff will assist customers to collect their grants and customers are reminded that they can use their Sassa card to pay for grocery items directly. All stores have safety measures in place, including physical distancing measures, limiting the number of customers in store, hand sanitiser, perspex screens at till points, and staff wearing cloth face masks.

