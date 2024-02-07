Pilgrims left in limbo after Hajj Quota change sparks operator retractions

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Prospective pilgrims and various travel operators have expressed frustration over sudden changes in the Hajj travel operator qualification criteria for Hajj 1445/2024.

This comes after the initial quota, whereby travel operators were requested to secure 50 pilgrims in order to qualify, has now been bumped up to 100, leaving the operators with no other choice but to retract their services.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised regarding the South African Hajj and Umrah’s (SAHUC) lack of prior communication regarding the adjustment.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, SAHUC Spokesperson Yusuf Cassim said the Hajj and Umrah Ministry in Saudi Arabia only notified the council regarding the change in mid-January and clarified that it was not alerted to the change prior.

Cassim noted:

“We had a minimum requirement of 50 Hujaaj for a travel operator to be eligible to go onto the e-hajj portal and list their information.” “However, this year we suddenly found out that the ministry was pushing it back up to 100 pilgrims, and they wouldn’t listen to negotiations from our side to decrease it to allow our operators to operate with a minimum of 50 pilgrims.”

According to Cassim, on January 17, operators below the new threshold of 100 pilgrims were notified of the quota increase.

“We do state clearly in the code of conduct that SAHUC gives to all operators that these rules might change from time to time, and unfortunately this time around, SAHUC was not able to bend the rules.”

He added that initially, these operators were quite buoyant about reaching the target; however, as the month progressed, they came to the realization that it was a challenge beyond their capabilities, and they were unlikely to fulfill the requirements.

Furthermore, responding to queries by pilgrims over travel operator mergers, Cassim said that one of the main reasons why SAHUC does not allow mergers is because there are many issues that arise with them.

Emphasizing the complexities involved and potential risks to service provision involving mergers between travel operators, Cassim said that many times pilgrims face uncertainties regarding deposit responsibilities and service coverage in the event of operator defaults.

He expressed, “Each operator will have to sign up for the e-hajj portal; they will have to pay deposits and be the person responsible for the system should anything go wrong in the kingdom. If we do have a merger, which one will be listed on the portal, and the second operator?”

“There are many issues that come up in merging.” “In the end, the pilgrim will be the one losing because they will not have all the services available to them.”

However, Cassim mentioned that the option of shifting packages is also available. He said that SAHUC is trying to accommodate pilgrims who are now without an operator by connecting them with other operators who can honour the same hotels at the same prices agreed upon with their initial operators.

“In terms of flights, the tickets will still remain with the pilgrim who has purchased the ticket; in terms of accommodation, we have been trying to move pilgrims to other operators who will honour the prices and packages from the other operators who have now fallen off.” “We are not pushing any timelines for them to move to a different operator, but we do have a deadline of February 25th to meet housing contacts on the e-hajj portal, and should we not meet this deadline, it will affect our ability to get an additional Hajj quota.”

Cassim said that should pilgrims choose to go with a different operator, and should there be any variances in prices, they would be liable to pay the difference.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels