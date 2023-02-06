Pilot under fire flies plane to safety but colleague dies: Military on DRC attack

Share this article

A South African National Defence Force soldier was fatally shot and another wounded after an Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The injured pilot managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma Airport after Sunday’s shooting, the army said.

Family members of the soldiers are being contacted, with further details to come at a later stage.

The South African troops are part of a UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source: TimesLIVE