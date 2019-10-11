Pink Hijab Day 2019: Same focus, new venue

Share this article

















As the month of October is recognized globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to heighten awareness around the issue, VOC launched the build-up to its annual Pink Hijab Day on Thursday.

Wiedaad Pietersen, Rachel Mohamed and Jasmina Petersen are just a few who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this year’s event – scheduled for 27 October – will be well worth the anticipation and excitement surrounding it.

Previously, VOC hosted the event at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville. However, the venue has now changed. This year the event will take place at the Country Manor in Schaapkraal.

Jasmina thanked the Masjidul Quds committee for always availing the masjid as a site for Pink Hijab Day activities.

Meanwhile, Wiedaad shared that VOC’s office has been buzzing since the start of Pink Hijab Day preparations, as it is one of VOC’s most anticipated events.

“We have Pink Hijab Day to educate and empower people about breast screenings and the importance of having them screened,” said Wiedaad.

The aim of the event is to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and provide information on how to conduct at-home breast cancer tests.

“This is an opportunity to learn so much more on how we can do these tests on our own at home – if you feel you really don’t want to go to a doctor.”

Qualified nurses will be offering free, private and confidential breast screenings on the day.

When asked about what is to be expected on the day, Wiedaad explained that the program has worked well over the years and that those in attendance will see a continuation of that.

Cancer survivors will also be present to share their stories and experiences, as well as to offer counselling and support for those who need it.

The organizers highlighted that the event is not solely for those who have breast cancer. Whether you are affected, or know of anyone who is, this event is for you.

“They [survivors] inspire those who are going through this process – whether they have a family member going through this process or have even lost someone because of cancer.”

The organizers urged for all to come out in support of the initiative and to raise awareness.

“We want everybody – even if you think you’re in perfect health or think you are not affected – to attend …”

The Islamic Medical Association will also be available to offer guidance and support to those who may have questions or need assistance.

“We are here to serve the community. That is the most important job to do [and] Allah puts us on this earth to do that,” Mohamed said explaining why she is part of the campaign.

Wiedaad added that although there is a lot of excitement around the event, it is ultimately a bittersweet one. Pink Hijab Day is also in celebration of those who have survived and continue to survive the fight against cancer.

Those in attendance may expect stalls and, due to popular demand, VOC’s famous pink cupcakes will also be on sale. Money raised through the sale of the pink cupcakes will go toward a beneficiary that assists breast cancer survivors.

VOC’s Travel and Tourism Expo will also take place at the same venue, so the event will be open for the whole family. Women, however, will be given preference at the Pink Hijab Day event with regards to seating and assistance.

You can also expect to meet many staff members who will be participating in the celebrations.

Pink Hijab Day is scheduled for between 9am and 1pm on 27 October 2019 at the Country Manor in Schaapkraal.

We look forward to seeing you there!

VOC

