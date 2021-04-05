Pink ODI Series – Second One Day International – SA vs PAK

Share this article

















Sunday, 4 April 2021, the Proteas beat Pakistan in the second one-day international by 17 runs at Wanderers Stadium.

The victory for South Africa came despite an incredible innings from opening batsman Fakhar Zaman prior to Pakistan failing their first one-day-inning .

Zaman’s 155-ball 193 was the highest score in a chase in ODI History even though he wasn’t able to take his side to a victory. The opener crafted 10 sixes and 18 fours in a 155-ball assault which became a fixture record between the sides and the highest individual score at Wanderers Stadium . He was run out at 193 runs from 155 balls including 18 fours and 10 sixes while chasing 342 runs.

A huge knock under pressure for him, but high praise to batsman Fakhar Zaman for his incredible innings and clean striking.

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma secured South Africa in a unmatched partnership putting up a 114-run for the second wicket. Van Dussen then plundered 60 off 37 balls before Bavuma was caught .

South Africa displayed an all-round impressive batting performance, which was led by Bavuma, who struck 92 off 102 balls (9 fours). David Miller also provided an impressive final flare with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls.

Seamer Haris Rauf was comfortably the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 3-54 from his 10 overs. An immense amount of pressure was place on South Africa as they stretched to secure the best final wickets in the game at 156/5 after 30 overs .

Pakistan then slumped back to 120 for five, whilst Fakhar kept the South Africans on their toes until he finally got knocked out.

The third and final ODI is scheduled for Pretoria on Wednesday ,excluded from the South African team is Quinton De Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as they are headed to the Indian Premier League

South Africa 341/6 (50)

Pakistan 324/9 (50 )

Source: Fatima Said