Pip burst causes water disruptions in Strandfontein, Bay View, San Remo and Rocklands

City advises of water supply disruptions in Strandfontein, Bay View, San Remo and Rocklands

The City’s Water and Sanitation team is busy attending to emergency repairs on the 450mm diameter water main on the corner of Weltevreden and Spine Road, Mitchells Plain, which is resulting in low water pressure in Strandfontein, San Remo and Bay View and no water in parts of Rocklands between Spine Road and Baden Powell Drive. Read more below:

The City’s Water and Sanitation team is currently on site busy attending to the repairs of the burst water main, which has also resulted in the collapse of a section of the road.

The team excavated the area around the affected pipe section and has pumped out the water so they can assess the extent of the damage and do the necessary repairs in the shortest timeframe possible.

Spine Road has been closed off between Weltevreden Road in Rocklands and Seafarer Road in Bay View. Traffic Services is on site and rerouting vehicular traffic in the vicinity.

The team has isolated the damaged pipe section by shutting the two valves outside the Mitchells Plain Wastewater Treatment Works and on Weltevreden Road.

Residents in Strandfontein, Bay View and San Remo areas will have water but at a low pressure because water supply has been rerouted from the Strandfontein Road water supply main. Rocklands between Spine Road and Baden Powell Drive will, however, have no water.

A water tanker is parked at the Total Garage on the corner of Spine and Weltevreden Road and another at the BP Garage next to the Rocklands Civic Centre and Shopping Centre in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain to provide residents with water for domestic consumption. Residents are reminded that Covid-19 protocols will be applicable when collecting water from tankers.

Residents are kindly requested to minimise their water consumption to reduce the strain on the water supply and pressure in their areas.

The City sincerely regrets any inconvenience, but it is imperative that it maintains and upgrades its water supply infrastructure to benefit its consumers.

Source: City of Cape Town