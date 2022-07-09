Pit bull puppies being trained for fighting rescued by SPCA

“The pups were being trained to become fighting dogs. When the pups did not want to attack each other, they were antagonised to continue fighting. The one puppy tried to get away, but was unable to as he was held tightly on a leash, forced to defend himself.”

The team obtained a court order and visited the property.

“On the property, the inspectors found two puppies that could be seen in the video footage. The team immediately seized the two puppies and two other dogs in terms of the Animals Protection Act … The entire property was searched and further evidence was gathered,” said Pieterse.

“This resulted in two further addresses being raided by the team. The team seized a further four dogs. The adult pit bull terrier-type dogs found had severe old and new scarring, and wounds associated with dogfighting. The dogs were also being kept in dirty and parasitic conditions.”

Pieterse said the SPCA would lay criminal charges.

“Dogfighting is a barbaric sport and has no place in modern society. The rescued dogs are being kept at an undisclosed location for their safety and the safety of our staff.”

He added that a person found guilty of any involvement in dogfighting is liable to an R80,000 fine and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months, with a criminal record.

“It is a crime to be involved in any way with the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting. It is also illegal to buy, sell or import these animals. Moreover, it is a criminal offence to incite/encourage or allow any animal to attack another animal or proceed to fight. It is a crime to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment.

“It is also considered a crime to allow any of these activities to take place on a property you own, live on or have control of. It is a crime to watch dogfighting.”

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith described dogfighting as inhumane.

“More than just a bloodthirsty sport, dogfighting is a cruel form of inhumane entertainment that is used by criminal gangs to groom youth in our communities and recruit them into a violent society where death becomes an acceptable norm,” said Smith.

“There is nothing normal about such cowardly human behaviour. While communities are buckling under the terror inflicted by such gangs, the city calls on these same communities to take note of those involved in the illegal sport of dogfighting, and to report it.”

Source: TimesLIVE