Plans underway to assist matric pupils affected by weekend blaze

The Department of Education in the Western Cape joined forces with the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KFD) to help the students affected by a fire that claimed the life of one person and left more than 1 300 people displaced in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Amongst the destitute were five matric pupils. The fire destroyed 342 structures in Town Two, Khayelitsha on Saturday.

About 1 400 people were left destitute in the Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi after a blaze destroyed 120 structures on Sunday.

WCED spokesperson, Jessica Shelver said their main concern at this point is that of the matriculants who lost their identity documentation during the blaze.

“Principals at various schools stated that they would provide a safe space for pupils to study in preparation of the exams and they will provide as much study materials as possible,” Shelver said.

Shelver said learners affected by the fires should not worry about not being able to produce documentation needed on the days of their exams.

“The district will provide the additional resources required by schools. We will assist the learners as much as possible and we guarantee that they would be able to write their exams,” she stressed.

Community Chest chief executive officer Lorenzo Davids said they have offered R50 000 towards the relief for the victims of the fire. The organisation has urged the affected matric pupils to contact Community Chest on 021 487 1500 or email them on info@comchest.or.za

