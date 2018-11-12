Plato reveals new Mayoral Committee for Cape Town

Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato revealed his new mayoral committee on Sunday after a fraught period of uncertainty at the council amid the crisis of his predecessor Patricia De Lille.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce today a new, united, diverse, and energised Mayoral Committee (Mayco) to serve and take the City of Cape Town and its residents forward,” stated Plato who was voted in on Tuesday.

They are:

Deputy Mayor – Ian Neilson

Assets and Facilities – James Vos

Corporate Services – Sharon Cottle

Finance – Marian Nieuwoudt

Informal Settlements, Water & Waste Services, Energy – Xanthea Limberg

Social Services, Safety & Security – JP Smith

Transport and Urban Development Authority – Felicity Purchase

Area East – Phindile Maxiti

Area South – Zahid Badroodien

Area Central – Malusi Booi

Area North – Grant Twigg

The shake-up comes after the resignation of council chief whip Shaun August, mayoral committee members Brett Herron, Suzette Little and Siya Mamkeli, and councillors Greg Bernado and Thulani Stemela in the wake of allegations levelled against De Lille.

“The members I have chosen to serve on this committee have demonstrated their ability to carry out their duties with excellence, their commitment to work together as a united council, and their passion to serve the people of this city,” said Plato.

He said the city’s Organisational Development and Transformation Plan will be reviewed.

It is likely to result in a different structure which will be taken to the next council meeting for ratification.

He thanked the former Mayco members for their services and was looking forward to working with the new committee.

