Plea to Metrorail, MyCiTi and Taxi associations to get matrics to exams on time

The Western Cape Department of Education Transport and Public Works is calling on public transport operators to assist with getting matric candidates to their exam centres on time.

In a joint statement, the departments stressed that most candidates solely rely on public transport to get to the exam venues every day.

MEC for transport and Public Works in the Western Cape, Minister Donald Grant said with ongoing reports of Metrorail trains being delayed, cancelled or set alight, it is a concern that there is a possibility that some matric candidates will not reach their examination venues on time.

“Candidates may be admitted into an examination room provided they arrive within one hour of the exam starting. However, a pupil arriving within the one-hour period will still have to complete the exam by the same time as other candidates. So if there is a three-hour exam and a candidate arrives 30 minutes late, then the candidate will have only two-and-a-half hours to complete the examination,’’ Grant stressed.

Grant said matric candidates should be mindful of the fact that public transport can be unreliable. He further stated that learners should ensure that they leave their home earlier to make up for any possible delays.

“Candidates should find alternative modes of transport, especially those traveling with trains, just in case of any last minute delays. Either join a lift club or have someone on stand by that can take you to your exam venue should the need arise,” Grant added.

In recent weeks, unrest within the Cape public transport network has been detrimental to commuters.

Grant appealed to all public transport partners, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), Metrorail, Golden Arrow Bus Services and MyCiTi, to take the necessary steps to ensure that pupils ­travelling to and from their examinations are not disrupted in any way during this crucial time.

‘‘We must work together to prevent any unnecessary disruption to our pupils during this time. We are committed to working closely with our partners to provide the necessary support to make sure that no pupil is prejudiced,” he stressed.

For information on all public transport, commuters can call the transport for Cape Town Information centre at 0800 656 463 (toll-free from a landline) or visit www.capemetrorail.co.za or www.gometro.mobi or on twitter @CapeTownTrains for train schedules and updates.

