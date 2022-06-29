Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Plett beach closed following fatal shark attack

LOCAL

The National Sea Rescue Institute has called for vigilance along the Southern Cape coastline, following a fatal shark attack in Plettenberg Bay  on Monday.
Local beaches have been closed until further notice, after the NSRI retrieved the body of a man from Sanctuary Beach.
Spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that two rescue crafts were launched after an alarm by one of the residents.
The NSRI and the Bitou Municipality conveyed condolences to the family. Sea users, sailors, paddlers and boaters are encouraged to practice caution.

