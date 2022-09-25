Plettenberg Bay closes beaches following fatal shark incident

Share this article

LOCAL

The NSRI and the Bitou Municipality are appealing to the public to be cautious along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline. Beaches have been closed in Plettenberg Bay by Bitou Municipalty.

This sadly follows a fatal shark incident at Central Beach on Sunday morning.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police services were activated at 07h53 following reports of a shark incident at Central Beach. The sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched. On arrival on the scene, the body of a believed to be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach.

Police have taken the body into their care together with government health, forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket.

The Bitou Council in May approved a research on shark barrier at central beach. This study will go a long way to assist in understanding the behaviour of the sharks. At this moment there seems to be more shark activities in our beaches. This is very unusual when compared with previous years.

Bitou Municipality have also established a shark committee to work with experienced private sector personnel to assist with limiting such incidents.

Condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased female.

Source: NSRI