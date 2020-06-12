Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

PLO calls for global coalition to confront Israel annexation plans

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, has called for the formation of an international coalition to confront Israel’s plans to annex large areas of the occupied West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley and East Jerusalem.

“The formation of the international coalition must emanate from an international conference which includes all of the world countries under the United Nations auspices to support the Palestinian people and reject the occupation’s aggressive measures against the Palestinian people including settlement, Judaization, blockade and killings that contradict all international conventions and norms,” he told Al-Mugtama news site.

Erekat added that the Palestinian Authority has been leading intensive diplomatic efforts to mobilise international support against the Israeli annexation plans, stressing that recognising a Palestinian state is the first step towards preventing Israel from seizing nearly 33 per cent of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he plans to take steps to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley from 1 July, as part of the US’ so-called “peace plan” for the region.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.