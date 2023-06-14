Police are on high alert as arrests increase

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Police members in connection with Operation Restore arrest three suspects on charges of drug dealing, possession of drugs, prohibited firearms, and ammunition on Tuesday, 13 June.

This came as police conducted a search on the premises and confiscated a consignment of drugs and an undisclosed amount of money. A 39-year-old was arrested and detained on a charge of drug dealing.

In an unrelated incident, police were on duty when they responded to a tip-off about firearms being stored at Samora Machel in Cape Town. Police made their way to the premises and discovered a man in possession of a 9mm black Norinco pistol with ammunition.

This prompted police to search the entire premises which led to the discovery and confiscation of a consignment of Mandrax tablets. As a result, a 24-year-old man was apprehended and detained on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and the possession of drugs. A 32-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspects are expected to make their appearances in the Athlone and Simonstown Magistrate courts on the above-mentioned charges.

Photo: SAPS