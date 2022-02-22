Police arrest 14 year old and 24 year old for unlicensed firearm in separate incidents

Share this article

LOCAL

Members of the Maitland Flying Squad arrested a 24-year-old after he fired shots at a civilian and then aimed his firearm at the Flying Squad members in Elsies River Monday 21 February 2022.

According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the Flying Squad members confronted the suspect,

“While the members were on patrol, they were stopped by a member of the public who informed them that an unknown male was shooting at him and gave a description.”

Swartbooi added, “The members noticed the suspect in a side road and gave chase. The suspect pointed the police members with a firearm in which the members fired at the suspect injuring him in the right arm.”

The 24-year-old was then arrested and a 9mm pistol with no serial number with ammunition was recovered.

In an unrelated incident, Atlantis police members attended to a complaint on Saturday, 19 February 2022, in Hornbill Crescent, Robinvale.

A victim approached the members and claimed that he had been struck over his head with a firearm. The complainant directed the police in the direction the suspect walked.

According to Swartbooi, police found and apprehended the suspect and retrieved the weapon,

“When the police members entered Hobby Avenue, they noticed a group of young people sitting around a fire. As the patrol vehicle stopped, one of the boys tried to flee, dropping an object in full view of the police members, but was apprehended.”

Swartbooi continued, “Upon searching the area, they confiscated a firearm under a tree, covered with blood. The 14 year old boy was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearance in the Goodwood and Atlantis Magistrate court.