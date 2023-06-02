Police arrest 4 suspects after murder of ‘witness’ outside Cape Town court

Share this article

Western Cape police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg magistrate’s court last Thursday, saying they have forensic evidence to link them to the brazen shooting.

A video of a gunman approaching three women and shooting the lady in the middle on May 25 has gone viral.

On Friday, provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said: “Investigation by a dedicated integrated investigation team comprising detectives from the provincial office and Wynberg detectives has landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder.

“The victim was [shot dead] after leaving the court building en route to the taxi rank.

“The investigation took the team to different locations within the Cape metropole, where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked to the murder through investigation and forensic evidence.

“Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiida as well as cellular phones that will be analysed.”

Pojie said the suspects, aged between 24 and 33, are to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Monday.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details will be divulged.”

Media reports suggest the woman had turned state witness in a pending high-profile case.

Asked about the victim, the Wynberg community policing forum’s Shamila Nicholas said: “I haven’t received any communication [other than] the deceased appeared in court as a witness.”

Source: TimesLIVE