Police arrest a suspect for allegedly starting the New Year’s Fire in Overstrand

Police have arrested a 34-year old man suspected to be behind the New Year’s fire that destroyed parts of the Overstrand area in the Western Cape.

It is believed that a flare had been set off at midnight on Tuesday and caused the fire which affected parts of the Kogelberg nature reserve and areas in Betty’s Bay, Pringle Bay, Hangklip and Rooi Els.

Residents of Pringle Bay were evacuated early on Thursday morning when the fire jumped the R44 into the coastal town.

Strong winds fanned the blaze which resulted in spreading over the next few days.

The Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association (goFPA) reported earlier on Thursday morning that the fire had crossed over the R44 and is expected to move toward the sea.

The blaze has claimed the life of one woman and left three others injured.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the death.

“This office can confirm that a 59-year-old woman who stayed in Elizabeth Road, Pringle Bay, passed away this morning at about 01:20.”

Although the exact cause of her death is unknown, it is suspected that she died of smoke inhalation. This came after her daughter-in-law, Carla, said her husbands’ mother had complained of a tight chest.

At the time of her death, her son was battling the blaze as a volunteer firefighter.

Van Wyk confirmed that an inquest case was registered for further investigation. He added that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

On Thursday, Captain Harold Nqwenani said police arrested a suspect for contravention of the Nature Conservation Act – a charge more serious than arson

“We arrested the suspect for the fires. We’ve got witnesses also. We locked the suspect at Kleinmond police station.”

The suspect was a local resident of the Mooiuitsig community near Betty’s Bay.

On Wednesday it was reported that a reward of R5 000 was being offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the fire.

Nqwenani said the suspect is expected to appear in a court in Caledon on Monday, January 7.

VOC/Tauhierah Salie

Share this article









1 Share

Comments

comments