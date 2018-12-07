Police arrest seven suspects in R500K drug bust in Mitchells Plain

Seven suspects have been nabbed in Cape Town following the discovery of illegal drugs worth over half-a- million rand at a house in Mitchell’s Plain.

Police spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase, says a multi-disciplinary team led by the Hawks have found dagga and mandrax tablets in a trunk that was buried in the parking area of a house in Tafelsig.

Additional dangerous narcotics, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash have also been discovered in a safe hidden behind a painting in the house.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 60 years, have been taken into custody and are expected to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of dealing in drugs.

[Source: SABC NEWS}

