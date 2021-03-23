Police arrest suspect after Delft officer gunned down

Share this article

















A suspect linked to the killing of a Cape Town police officer at Delft on Friday has been handed over to the authorities.

The Hawks say 40-year-old Constable, Khangelani Mangqabini, from the Mowbray police station was off-duty when he was shot in Delft during a dispute. Zinzi Hani is the spokesperson for the crime-busting unit in the Western Cape:

“The 23 year old suspect was handed over at Delft police station yesterday, 21 March 2021 by his attorney and is expected to appear at the Blue Downs Magistrate court on Tuesday 23 March 2021 on a murder charge.

The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks Western Cape, Brigadier Ramovha condemned the latest killing of the Cape Town police officer and further said the South African Police Services has been robbed of yet another foot soldier in such a tragic manner. “