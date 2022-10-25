Police Arrest Suspect Shortly After Housebreaking

Share this article

The swift response by members of Robertson police led to the arrest of a 36 year old male after he was caught with a firearm following a burglary at a residential premises in Burnhulm area on Monday afternoon. The members followed up information they received regarding the burglary and arrested the suspect with a 9mm pistol with ammunition. The suspect was detained on charges of housebreaking and theft and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Robertson Magistrates court on Wednesday.

In an unrelated matter members of Athlone police arrested a adult male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Vygieskraal informal settlement on Sunday morning. The members were busy with a stop and search operation when they searched the suspect and found a 38 special revolver with ammunition in his possession.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone today.

Source: SAPS