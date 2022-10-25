Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police Arrest Suspect Shortly After Housebreaking

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

 The swift response by members of Robertson police led to the arrest of a 36 year old male after he was caught with a firearm following a burglary at a residential premises in Burnhulm area on Monday afternoon. The members followed up information they received regarding the burglary and arrested the suspect with a 9mm pistol with ammunition. The suspect was detained on charges of housebreaking and theft and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Robertson Magistrates court on Wednesday.

In an unrelated matter members of Athlone police arrested a adult male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Vygieskraal informal settlement on Sunday morning. The members were busy with a stop and search operation when they searched the suspect and found a 38 special revolver with ammunition in his possession.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Athlone today.

Source: SAPS


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.