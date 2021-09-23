Police arrest three suspects in Parow

Metro Police arrested three suspects in Parow yesterday after they were found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
According to Spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, officers spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen in Kensington earlier the day. Subsequently, the vehicle was pulled over, and further investigation confirmed it was the same vehicle.
Two males and a female aged between 21 and 29 were arrested and detained at Parow SAPS.
Furthermore, a 41-year-old man was arrested for illegally dealing in liquor in Macassar. A 27-year-old man was also arrested for illegally pointing a firearm in the area.
Photo: Supplied