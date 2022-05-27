Police arrest truck Jackers in Robertson

Share this article

Integrated efforts to curb truck-jacking in the Western Cape landed three suspects aged 26,27 and 29 behind bars on a charge of hijacking on Thursday night at about 20:00. Members attached to the Anti Hijacking Unit, Organised Crime, Crime Intelligence and Rural Flying Squad Worcester conducted an intelligence driven operation in Robertson after they received information about a possible truck-jacking. The members were operationalized and the suspects were arrested on the corner of Keerom and Van Zyl Streets in Robertson. Power tools, gloves, hammers and an electric extension cord were found in the vehicle. It is believed that the suspects can be linked to other truck-jacking cases and more arrests are eminent.

The suspects will appear in the Worcester Magistrates court on Monday.

In an unrelated matter members of Kuilsrivier police arrested a 27 year old male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Elmarie Street, Kalkfontein last night at about 20:35. The members were busy with crime prevention duties when they noticed a male with a firearm in his hand. The suspect fired a shot in the direction of the police who retaliated. The suspect was arrested and detained.

Once charged the suspect will appear in the Kuilsrivier Magistrates on the mentioned charges.

Photo SAPS