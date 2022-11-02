Police arrested suspects possession of drugs

Share this article

Police members in the Western Cape remain committed to rid the communities of drugs in a bid to provide a safer environment.

Police members of the West Coast Rural Flying Squad responded to information of a drug peddler travelling on the N7 highway in the direction of Cape Town transporting drugs on Tuesday 01 November 2022. At around 19:10 they spotted the suspicious vehicle and instructed the driver to stop. They searched the vehicle and the occupants and found two males in possession of a consignment of drugs. The two suspects aged 37 and 34 were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of drugs. .

Milnerton police were busy with patrols in the early hours of Wednesday 02 November 2022 when they noticed a white Ford Ranger driving in circles near to Ratanga Road. The police members approached and instructed the driver to bring the vehicle to a halt. Upon searching the vehicle they confiscated 3kg cocaine hidden inside the vehicle. Upon further interrogation, they accompanied the suspect to his residence at Manhattan Corner where they confiscated 1kg of heroine. The 35 year old Nigerian national was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Once charged the suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Clanwilliam and Cape Town Magistrate court’s on the mentioned charges.

Source: SAPS