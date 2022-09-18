Police call for calm amid Leicester disorder

Police and community leaders have called for calm after large numbers of people became involved in disorder in parts of East Leicester.
Footage online shows hundreds of people, mainly men, filling the streets on Saturday evening.
It is the latest in a series of disturbances, including violence following an India and Pakistan cricket match on 28 August.
A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days.
Speaking on Saturday night, Leicestershire Police’s temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said in a video: “We’ve had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the East Leicester area of the city.
“We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation, there are additional officers that are en route, and dispersal powers and stop and search powers have been authorised.
“Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”
Community leaders from East Leicester were on the ground with officers, and were calling for calm and encouraging people to go home, the force added.
A video circulated online showed a protest march taking place earlier on Saturday, and some people have told the BBC that this sparked the latest disorder.
Speaking in the early hours of Sunday, police said the crowds had formed after groups of young men began what they described as an “unplanned protest”.
The force said the situation was calming and “under control”, and large number of searches had been carried out, with two people arrested.
“Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated,” a spokesperson said.
“We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester.
“This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated.
“Two arrests were made – one man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one man on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. They remain in police custody.”
‘Out of control’
A woman who witnessed the Saturday’s disturbances said there were people wearing balaclavas or with masks over their faces, and with hoods pulled up.
She told the BBC they were “just everywhere, it was like crowds walking away from a football match”.
“There were police blocking the road; officers literally stood shoulder to shoulder blocking Uppingham Road,” she said.
Footage online showed police attempting to hold back crowds as objects including bottles were thrown.
A resident from Green Lane Road said what she witnessed on Saturday evening was “very intimidating”.
“The whole situation seemed really out of control,” she said.
“The police were there but it didn’t seem like they had a great handle on things.
“People were still feeling very scared, unsure and uncertain, and with everything else that’s gone on recently, there’s also a lot of tension building up in the few weeks that we’ve had this happen and unfold.”
As the disorder was ongoing, Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, implored people to go home.
“This is a time for cool heads,” she said.
“We can strengthen our dialogue to repair community relations.
“Your family will be worried for your safety, please accept the advice of the police who are trying to defuse and are calling for calm.”
Source: BBC News