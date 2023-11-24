Police captain arrested for ‘extorting spaza shop owner’ in Cape Town

Share this article

A police captain is facing charges of corruption, extortion and intimidation for allegedly demanding payments from a spaza shop owner to ensure his business operated “without interference” in Cape Town.

The 55-year-old officer, stationed in Kraaifontein, was arrested on Wednesday after the allegedly extorted shop owner lodged a complaint against him at the same police station.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said a preliminary investigation revealed the officer received a “substantial payment” from the shop owner in July “in exchange to operate his business without interference.

“It is further alleged that the officer again visited the owner during October, demanding numerous payments of which the owner paid a certain amount to him in order to keep his business open for operations.”

The shop owner then lodged his complaint. “When the officer became aware of the case against him, he went back and threatened the complainant to withdraw the criminal case against him,” said Pojie.

This too was reported to the local police.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption within the ranks of the force.

The captain will appear at the Blue Downs magistrate’s court on November 24.

Source: TimesLIVE