Police come under fire in Khayelitsha

Share this article

LOCAL

Police are investigating cases of attempted murder after two constables came under fire in Khayelitsha on Friday night.

Spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk says the officers were shot and wounded while en route home in their marked police vehicle at the time. The shooting occurred on the corners of Swartklip and Japta K Masemole Road at around 8.30 pm. The pair, aged 29 and 30, were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

A 72-hour Activation Plan has since been ordered to apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.