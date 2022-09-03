Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police come under fire in Khayelitsha

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Police are investigating cases of attempted murder after two constables came under fire in Khayelitsha on Friday night.

Spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk says the officers were shot and wounded while en route home in their marked police vehicle at the time. The shooting occurred on the corners of Swartklip and Japta K Masemole Road at around 8.30 pm.  The pair, aged 29 and 30, were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

A 72-hour Activation Plan has since been ordered to apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.