Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police confiscate R4m worth of drugs in Cape Town informal settlement

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Police confiscated drugs worth R4m in a Cape Town informal settlement this week.

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said police in Harare, Khayelitsha, also confiscated abalone, the value of which has yet to be determined.

Swartbooi said police were on patrol near the informal settlement on Wednesday evening when they bust the suspects.

“The police members were busy with patrols near to Walter Sisulu Road in Enkanini at about 9.25pm when they noticed a suspicious vehicle,” he said.

“They instructed the driver to stop and continued to search the vehicle. They confiscated a consignment of abalone and 80,000 Mandrax tablets.

“Two males aged 40 and 43 were arrested and detained on charges of possession of abalone and drugs. Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court.”

Source: TimesLive


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.