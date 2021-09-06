Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police continue to search for four bodies on the Cape Flats after violent mob justice

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Police divers have resumed their search for the bodies of four youths who were allegedly victims of mob justice and thrown into a river stream in Driftsands in Delft on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says they recovered two bodies from the river stream on Sunday. One of an unidentified man who was not part of the missing four.

She says the second body appears to be one of the youths.

“Police divers with police officials from Mfuleni are set to resume their search this morning for the bodies of four youths allegedly thrown into a stream in the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands over the weekend. The youths were allegedly assaulted by a group of people after they were accused of committing crime in the area.”

Source: SABC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.