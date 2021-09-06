Police continue to search for four bodies on the Cape Flats after violent mob justice

Share this article

















Police divers have resumed their search for the bodies of four youths who were allegedly victims of mob justice and thrown into a river stream in Driftsands in Delft on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says they recovered two bodies from the river stream on Sunday. One of an unidentified man who was not part of the missing four.

She says the second body appears to be one of the youths.

“Police divers with police officials from Mfuleni are set to resume their search this morning for the bodies of four youths allegedly thrown into a stream in the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands over the weekend. The youths were allegedly assaulted by a group of people after they were accused of committing crime in the area.”

Source: SABC