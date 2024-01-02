Police crackdown results in over 1 900 arrests, firearms seized

Share this article

Law enforcement operations during the festive season led to the arrest of more than 1 900 suspects involved in various crimes. The crackdown over the past month also resulted in the seizure of 20 illegal firearms and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the operations went beyond traditional crime to include alcohol compliance checks, gender-based violence (GBV), drug-related offences and illegal mining activities.

The breakdown of arrests reveals a comprehensive approach to maintaining public safety.

Among those apprehended, 207 individuals faced charges related to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), 122 for common assault, 8 for murder, 5 for attempted murder, 48 for robberies, 15 for rape, and 337 for being undocumented immigrants, among other serious offenses.

Moreover, efforts to curb public nuisances resulted in 592 arrests for public drinking, 24 for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 52 for illegal liquor trading.

Mashaba notes that proceedings have commenced, with suspects appearing before various magistrate’s courts across the province.

Source: SABC News