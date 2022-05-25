Police deployment in Manenberg and Hanover Park restores calm

Share this article

As part of efforts by the Western Cape police to restore calm and make the community of Manenberg feel safe, members of Operation Restore and Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit executed a search warrant at a premises in Scheldt Walk, Manenberg yesterday afternoon and arrested a 29 year old male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The members searched the premises and found a 9mm pistol hidden under a mattress in an informal dwelling.

The suspect will make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrates court once he has been charged.

In an unrelated matter police made their presence felt in Hanover Park due to sporadic shooting incidents that were reported in the area. Members of the Philippi Crime Prevention Unit, Anti-Gang Unit and members of Operation Restore arrested six suspects between the ages of 16 and 56 for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and the possession of drugs respectively. During these operations a 9mm pistol, ammunition and drugs were confiscated.

Once charged the suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Athlone Magistrates court.

