Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police deployment in Manenberg and Hanover Park restores calm

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

As part of efforts by the Western Cape police to restore calm and make the community of Manenberg feel safe, members of Operation Restore and Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit executed a search warrant at a premises in Scheldt Walk, Manenberg yesterday afternoon and arrested a 29 year old male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The members searched the premises and found a 9mm pistol hidden under a mattress in an informal dwelling.

The suspect will make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrates court once he has been charged.

In an unrelated matter police made their presence felt in Hanover Park due to sporadic shooting incidents that were reported in the area. Members of the Philippi Crime Prevention Unit, Anti-Gang Unit and members of Operation Restore arrested six suspects between the ages of 16 and 56 for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and the possession of drugs respectively. During these operations a 9mm pistol, ammunition and drugs were confiscated.

Once charged the suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Athlone Magistrates court.

Photo SAPS


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.