‘Police have failed Col Kinnear”: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says police have failed in their duty to protect slain detective Lt Colonel Charl Kinnear. The 52-year-old detective, considered one of the top in the country, was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis yesterday. Kinnear had been investigating several high-profile cases involving the criminal underworld. Speaking to journalists outside Kinnear’s home this afternoon, Cele said police “could have done things better”.

This was in response to concerns by the family that Kinnear’s personal protection had been withdrawn by SAPS last year, which had left the family in fear of a possible hit on his life. Cele says a task team will be established by the national police commissioner to determine what led to Kinnear’s death.

Kinnear’s grieving wife Nicolette, who stood alongside the Minister with her two sons Carlisle and Casleigh, said they “don’t need more lies”. She said as a family, they are prepared to give SAPS the opportunity to uncover what happened as there are more questions than answers.

The Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum says it will lay criminal charges against the individual responsible for making the decision to withdraw SAPS protection from Lt. Colonel Charl Kinnear. CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the community was reeling as the murder had been brazenly carried out in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government has reiterated calls for the appropriate allocation of police resources to fight crime in the province. A 43-year old off duty police sergeant Thabile Mapoma was also shot and killed in his driveway in Khayelitsha this week. Western Cape Community Safety Minister Albert Fritz says the allocation of resources must include more crime intelligence officers, detectives and public order police to tackle crime, gangsterism and unrest.

VOC