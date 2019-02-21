Police hunt for pair who held up, shot at Cape Town hikers

Two robbers who held up a pair of hikers and shot one in the leg in Simon’s Town remain at large, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The robbery took place at Kleinplaas Dam near Red Hill, an area identified by the Table Mountain Watch as a “longstanding crime hotspot”.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a 52-year-old man and a woman, 64, were robbed by two unidentified “young men” on Monday afternoon at about 16:30.

Armed with a gun, they robbed the hikers of their cellphones, money and backpacks.

“When the victims turned around and walked away, one of the suspects randomly fired a shot at the man which injured his left leg. The suspects then fled the scene on foot,” Van Wyk said.

No arrests have yet been made.

SANParks on its Facebook page said it “regrets” the incident and shared a list of hiking safety tips.

It advised hikers to ideally hike in groups of four, not openly display cash and valuables, and not resist when confronted by a suspect.

