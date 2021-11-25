Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Police in Durban, KZN on high alert amid reports of planned looting

Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, says police have been placed on high alert to deal with any planned incidents of rioting and looting this coming weekend.

Intelligence reports indicating the potential for looting in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal, are doing the rounds.

Mathale says police officers from other provinces are also ready to be deployed should it be necessary.

It comes ahead of Black Friday tomorrow, where citizens are advised to be vigilant at shopping centres – and spend wisely.

VOC


