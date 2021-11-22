Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police in Garden Route District arrest 406 suspects over the weekend

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

LOCAL

Police in the Eden Cluster in the Garden Route District arrested 406 suspects between Thursday, 18 November 2021 and Sunday morning, 21 November 2021 at 06:00.

According to SAPS, the amount of arrests was due to the strategic deployment of integrated forces.

Out of the 406 arrest, 314 arrests were for reported crime committed during the three-day period.

Police Spokesperson, Captain Malcolm Pojie, said, “These arrests represent various criminal offences, ranging from petty to more serious offence.”

Pojie also added 110 people were arrested for the Contravention of DMA Covid-19 Regulations.

Pojie also added this weekend’s operations included high visibility blue light patrols in crime-stricken areas, roadblocks, stop and search operations with a special focus on drug and liquor outlets, illegal firearms, the tracing of wanted suspects and the confiscation of dangerous weapons.

Most of the arrested suspects will make their court appearance in the local magistrates’ court on Monday, 22 November 2021, once charged. Others were released on a warning to appear in court at a later stage or pay an admission of guild fine for DMA transgressions.

Eden Acting Cluster Commander, Brigadier Phumzile Cetyana praised members for their dedication to safeguard communities. The confiscation of dangerous weapons during the weekend also contributed to the prevention of serious crime such as murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, he added.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.