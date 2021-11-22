Police in Garden Route District arrest 406 suspects over the weekend

LOCAL

Police in the Eden Cluster in the Garden Route District arrested 406 suspects between Thursday, 18 November 2021 and Sunday morning, 21 November 2021 at 06:00.

According to SAPS, the amount of arrests was due to the strategic deployment of integrated forces.

Out of the 406 arrest, 314 arrests were for reported crime committed during the three-day period.

Police Spokesperson, Captain Malcolm Pojie, said, “These arrests represent various criminal offences, ranging from petty to more serious offence.”

Pojie also added 110 people were arrested for the Contravention of DMA Covid-19 Regulations.

Pojie also added this weekend’s operations included high visibility blue light patrols in crime-stricken areas, roadblocks, stop and search operations with a special focus on drug and liquor outlets, illegal firearms, the tracing of wanted suspects and the confiscation of dangerous weapons.

Most of the arrested suspects will make their court appearance in the local magistrates’ court on Monday, 22 November 2021, once charged. Others were released on a warning to appear in court at a later stage or pay an admission of guild fine for DMA transgressions.

Eden Acting Cluster Commander, Brigadier Phumzile Cetyana praised members for their dedication to safeguard communities. The confiscation of dangerous weapons during the weekend also contributed to the prevention of serious crime such as murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, he added.