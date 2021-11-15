Police intercept R4.5m tik heading for CPT; 2 arrests made

Two suspects are expected to appear in court soon after they were caught with tik with an estimated street value of R4.5 million.

Police say members of the Worcester K9 unit searched a truck heading for Cape Town, during a routine check along the N1 yesterday. The large consignment of drugs was found in the cargo section and the two men, aged 25 and 54, now face charges of dealing in drugs.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations unit will look into the case. Officials were praised for the bust as the festive season kicks in.

VOC