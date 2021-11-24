Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Police intercept R800k worth of mandrax en route to CPT

Local, NewsNo Comments
A 51-year-old man is due in court after being busted with R800 000 worth of mandrax in Worcester.

Police say the suspect was pulled over in his white Mercedes Benz Vito while en route to Cape Town on Tuesday night.

Breede River K9 Unit member Snoekie, aided by his handler, sniffed out 20 000 mandrax tablets in a sealed compartment.

The Welgelegen suspect faces a charge of dealing in drugs.

In an unrelated police intervention last night, a 28 year old man is also due in court after he was found with an unlicensed firearm without a serial number in Manenberg.

VOC


