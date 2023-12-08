Police intercept taxis carrying suspected human trafficking victims

Share this article

Police in Polokwane, Limpopo, have intercepted ten minibus taxis transporting approximately 133 individuals suspected to be victims of human trafficking. This group comprises both adults and unaccompanied children.

This development comes in the wake of last week’s announcement by the Border Management Authority that they had intercepted 42 buses carrying more than 440 unaccompanied children from Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo.

Hlulani Mashaba, the provincial police spokesperson, stated that all relevant departments would be involved in processing the victims before taking actions against those suspected of being involved in human trafficking.

“We have intercepted ten taxis along the N1 towards Pretoria just outside Polokwane. Here, we have actually processed over 133 victims of suspected human trafficking, including children and adults. We have summoned all the role players, including Home Affairs, so that they can check where they’re coming from. In most likely cases, these people are going to be deported back to their border,” says Mashaba.

Source: SABC News