Police interventions remove firearms from the street

Members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 47 year old male who was in possession of a 9mm pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition, after following up on information.
The members were deployed in Beacon Valley, Mitchell’s Plain due to ongoing gang violence in the area on Tuesday, 13 September 2022. They raided a residence in Buick Street. During the raid they found an illegal firearm and arrested the suspect who is affiliated to one of the local gangs in the area. Once charged, he will make his court appearance in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s court.
In an unrelated incident this morning, Bellville SAPS members were patrolling in Voortrekker Road, Bellville, when they spotted a known criminal and two other men in a white Toyota Quantum. The police searched the vehicle and found an orange bag with a firearm, two hand radios and a hand radio charger inside. All suspects denied ownership of the bag. The firearm was positively linked to a case that was registered in Milnerton.
The suspects were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of stolen property and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s court, once they have been charged.
Photo SAPS