Police investigate after woman kidnapped in Blackheath

Police confirm that a 35-year-old woman was snatched from her luxury car in Ipswich Road in Blue Downs after 10 this morning.

Police are investigating cases of kidnapping and attempted murder, after yet another abduction in Cape Town, this time in Blackheath.

A video doing the rounds on social media claims that the woman is the wife of a business owner.

Police confirm that she was alone in the car at the time of the incident.

The family have declined comment to the media, for fear of her life being at risk.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.