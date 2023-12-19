Police investigate gruesome rape and murder of grade 7 learner

Share this article

Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane says he is deeply saddened by the rape and murder of a Grade 7 learner from Echibini Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. The gruesome incident allegedly took place in the early hours on Sunday.

It is alleged that the perpetrator gained entry to the learner’s home through a window and proceeded to rape and strangle the learner to death.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the learner’s parents only learned about what took place in the morning when they tried to wake her up.

“Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. MEC has indicated his devastation at the occurrence and also indicated that the police need to work tirelessly to make sure that they arrest the perpetrator. MEC has extended his condolences to the family and school community at large.”

Source: SABC News