Police investigate murder in Ottery

Police are investigating the murder of a four year old girl caught in an alleged gang crossfire in Ottery last night.

According to police, rival gangs reportedly exchanged fire on the corners of Bruce and Edward Streets, Woodgate Court. The toddler was transported to hospital alongside a 48-year-old male after sustaining gunshot wounds, but sadly succumbed to her wounds.

Three suspects are understood to have fled the scene and are being sought by police. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.