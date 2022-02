Police are investigating a potentially gang-related murder in Grassy Park this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says members reported to a shooting incident in Fifth Avenue just before 2pm.

Upon arrival, a 35-year-old man was discovered with several gunshot wounds to the neck and upper body.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.