Police investigate three bodies found in a burnt out car in Mitchells Plain

Western Cape police are investigating the mysterious death of three people whose bodies were found in a burnt out car in Mitchells Plain.

On-duty armed response officer, André Rushin, said the three bodies were found in a VW Polo Vivo on Old Weltrevreden Road, Mitchells Plain on Wednesday morning.

The car, which had an Eastern Cape registration, was discovered around 01h00 with two bodies on the backseat and one in the boot.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut, said police suspect that the victims were killed and taken to the spot where the vehicle was parked and set alight.

Rushin says he hadn’t realised there were people in the car until firefighters arrived and doused the flames. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition and police were unable to determine gender or race.

The motive for the murders is yet to be determined and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

