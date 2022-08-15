Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Police investigate triple murder in Paarl

Three men have been shot and killed in Mbekweni in Paarl.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says Organised Crime detectives were called to the scene on Saturday.  where they found the bodies of the deceased with multiple gunshot wounds in a car and a shack on the same property.

The victims are aged 30, 33 and 40.

Potelwa says the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made.

She’s asked anyone with information relating to the shooting to contact their nearest police station.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says the incident is disturbing and should not be allowed to become the norm:
 
“Not too long ago, we were faced with a similar shooting in Tulbagh. Our rural towns are not known for these types of horrendous crimes, we dare not allow this lawlessness to take root and continue. We need to flush out all aspects of criminality. SAPS has activated their investigation and I, therefore, urged the entire community to assist (police) and provide any information they might have that could lead to the arrest of these heartless criminals,” said Allen.

 


