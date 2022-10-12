Police investigate yet another triple murder in Khayelitsha

Share this article

Three people have been shot and killed in Harare in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, says two other people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a residence in Siphendule Crescent.

He says the motive for the attack is unknown.

Traut says a 72-hour action plan has been initiated.

Police have called on the public to come forward the any information that can help with the investigation.

July killings

In July, five people were shot and killed in separate incidents in Khayelitsha.

Three men aged between 34 and 50 were killed by unknown gunmen in Site C on the corner of Nyebelele and Ntango streets.

Traut said two men driving in Tutu Avenue were shot at by suspects from another vehicle.

“The victims were driving in their blue Hyundai sedan when they came under attack by the occupants in a white VW Polo, who fled the scene. One of the victims died on the scene while the other one succumbed to death shortly after being admitted to hospital. We have reason to believe that the incident could be linked to the drug trade in the area, but this will be established as our investigation unfolds,” says Traut.

VIDEO: In March, six people were shot dead in Khayelitsha amid surge of gang violence on the Cape Flats:

Source: SABC news